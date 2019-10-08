Services
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Port Norris - Ella Johnson, 83, of Port Norris passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Genesis-Millville Center.

Born in Notasulga, AL to the late Alonzo White and Della Charleston White, she was a resident of Port Norris most of her life.

Before her retirement, Ella had worked at the Woodbine Developmental Center as a Cottage Training Technician. She was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Norris and a founding member of the Shiloh Express. Ella had also served as a Church Deaconess, sang with the Mass Choir and was a member of the Pastoral Relations Committee.

She is survived by her nephews, Milton "Tip" White, Jr. of Laurel Lake and Marvin David White of Millville and a niece, Valerie Cross of Millville along with many friends and her church family.

Funeral services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2411 Memorial Ave., Port Norris on Thursday, October 10th at 12 Noon. Friends will be received at the church from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. Interment will take place at Haleyville Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
