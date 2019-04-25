|
|
Ellen Edna Viola Morrison Ball
Lancaster, KY - 92, of Lancaster, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 03, 2019. Born on Wednesday, September 08, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Linford & Agnes Elicia Hendrica Davis Morrison. For the past eleven years, she resided in Lancaster with her daughter, Pennie (Ruth Ellen) (Arthur J.) Tharp. She was a member of Lancaster Methodist Church where she enjoyed spending time with her friends every Tuesday morning at Bible Study. Ellen graduated with honors in 1945, from Bridgeton Sr. High School in New Jersey. She was a giver, & enjoyed knitting and crocheting hats, scarves & other items to donate to people in need, as well as for her friends & family. Her giving nature led to her decision to donate her body to the Bequeathal Program at the University of Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lisle George Ball; sons, Benjamin Franklin Pennington, Frederick George Mensing; step-daughter, Ruth Ann Ball; brothers, Roland Morrison Sr. & Warren Bowen.
In addition to her daughter Pennie, she is survived by daughters, Sandra Jane (Rev. Richard) Miles. Tamara Ball, Angel Ball; step daughter, Cynthia (Bill) Wilson; daughter-in-law Mary Mensing. Ellen was also blessed with eighteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren & nine great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Lancaster Methodist Church with Rev. David Terry officiating. Pallbearers include her bible study group at the church.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 25, 2019