Ellen Josephine Trevarthen
Carmel, IN - Ellen Josephine Trevarthen, 81, of Carmel, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020. She was born November 14, 1938 to Mayor Charles and Lenora Couk in Jonesville, Virginia. After obtaining her Bachelor's degree, Ellen was a high school math teacher for many years. She retired and moved to Vermont to follow her dreams to ski and live on the mountain near Sugarbush, VT. Ellen was a big fan of little theatre and the arts.
Last summer her declining health required that she move to a senior community (the Stratford) in Carmel. She remained full of life and independent, but loss of health and complications required hospitalization and she passed away after a lengthy stay.
Ellen will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, mother and friend. She was preceded in death by her son, Grady. Ellen is survived by her son, Charles O'Hara; and grandchildren, Sean and Elizabeth O'Hara.
The family will hold a celebration of life at the First United Methodist Church of Jonesville, VA when travel is permitted.
