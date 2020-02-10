|
Ellis "Butch" Buganski,
Port Elizabeth - Ellis "Butch" Buganski, 68, of Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on December 31, 1951, in New Jersey, to Dorothy Whilden Buganski and John Buganski.
Butch retired after over twenty years of service as a correctional officer for the state of New Jersey. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the light of his life, his granddaughter, Eden Elisa. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and generosity.
Survivors include his son, Nick Buganski; daughters, Annie Buganski, Sarah Buganski, and Raegan Hollier and her husband, Joel; granddaughters, Eden Buganski and Maren Hollier; sister, Janet Van Ess and her husband, Dennis; brothers, John Buganski and his wife, Ann; and Bob Buganski and his wife, Sandy; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother of his children, Lisa Chalow; brother, Charles "Chick" Buganski; and sister, Jean Servis.
A memorial service for Butch will be held at St. Casimirs Catholic Church in Woodbine, New Jersey on Saturday, February 15th at 9 am. Memorial contributions for Mr. Buganski may be made to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020