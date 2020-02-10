Services
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Casimirs Catholic Church
Woodbine, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Buganski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis "Butch" Buganski


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellis "Butch" Buganski Obituary
Ellis "Butch" Buganski,

Port Elizabeth - Ellis "Butch" Buganski, 68, of Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on December 31, 1951, in New Jersey, to Dorothy Whilden Buganski and John Buganski.

Butch retired after over twenty years of service as a correctional officer for the state of New Jersey. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the light of his life, his granddaughter, Eden Elisa. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and generosity.

Survivors include his son, Nick Buganski; daughters, Annie Buganski, Sarah Buganski, and Raegan Hollier and her husband, Joel; granddaughters, Eden Buganski and Maren Hollier; sister, Janet Van Ess and her husband, Dennis; brothers, John Buganski and his wife, Ann; and Bob Buganski and his wife, Sandy; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother of his children, Lisa Chalow; brother, Charles "Chick" Buganski; and sister, Jean Servis.

A memorial service for Butch will be held at St. Casimirs Catholic Church in Woodbine, New Jersey on Saturday, February 15th at 9 am. Memorial contributions for Mr. Buganski may be made to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broussard's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -