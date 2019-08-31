|
Ellis Fox
Pittsgrove - Ellis Fox, 83, of Pittsgrove passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon. He was predeceased by his parents Israel and Lillian Fox and his wife Geraldine "Gerry" (Boblitt) Fox. He was born in Vineland and graduated Vineland High in 1955. He married Gerry in 1963 and together they ran Fox's Esso, in Norma, which was built by Ellis's father. They moved to Vineland in 1972, and sold the garage when they started working for Alliance Landscaping Inc. of Pittsgrove NJ. In 1980 they purchased the company and still own and operate it today. As a young man Ellis loved cars and racing them and was a frequent participator at the Vineland Track. He continued his love of cars as a member of the Nostalgia Knights Car Club. He with his wife Gerry and son Mark collected Pontiac cars ranging from 1957 to 1968. Ellis loved talking about his restored 1962 Bonneville and frequently boasted that it could hold 6 people in the trunk. Ellis is survived by his three children, Stuart Fox, Heddi (Fox) Sutherland and Mark Fox. He is also survived by Heddi's three sons Timothy, George and Mathew Sutherland, and Mark's two children Lillian and Avram "Avi" Fox, as well as his sister Elaine Fox. A graveside service and burial will be held Sunday at 3:00 pm from Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Ave, Norma, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Ellis may be made to: New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, C/O Mark Fox, 1880 Princess Lane, Vineland, NJ 08361. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 31, 2019