Ellis J. Pettit
Cedarville - Ellis J. Pettit, 74, of Cedarville passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.
Born in Vineland to the late Ellis W. and Angelina Talone Pettit, he was the husband of the late June Zaplinty Pettit. He had been a resident of Cedarville since 1990, prior to that he had lived in Millville. Before his retirement he had been employed at the former Pathmark grocery store in Vineland. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving his country during the Vietnam Conflict. Ellis was a lifelong outdoorsman who passed on his love of hunting, horse racing, crabbing, fishing and the beaches and boardwalk to his family. He also had a passion for buying and selling items at auctions and flea markets,
He is survived by five children; James Pierce of Cape May, Ellis Pettit of Millville, Joanne Pettit of Cedarville, Jeffery Pettit of Cedarville and Jennifer Pettit of Leesburg; his first wife, Anna Pettit of Dividing Creek; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and a sister, Florence Fisher of PA. Besides his wife, June, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Mary Pearl Hurst, Juanita DePrimio, Joan Cornish and Raymond Pettit. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
.