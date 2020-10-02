1/
Ellis J. Pettit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellis J. Pettit

Cedarville - Ellis J. Pettit, 74, of Cedarville passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.

Born in Vineland to the late Ellis W. and Angelina Talone Pettit, he was the husband of the late June Zaplinty Pettit. He had been a resident of Cedarville since 1990, prior to that he had lived in Millville. Before his retirement he had been employed at the former Pathmark grocery store in Vineland. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving his country during the Vietnam Conflict. Ellis was a lifelong outdoorsman who passed on his love of hunting, horse racing, crabbing, fishing and the beaches and boardwalk to his family. He also had a passion for buying and selling items at auctions and flea markets,

He is survived by five children; James Pierce of Cape May, Ellis Pettit of Millville, Joanne Pettit of Cedarville, Jeffery Pettit of Cedarville and Jennifer Pettit of Leesburg; his first wife, Anna Pettit of Dividing Creek; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and a sister, Florence Fisher of PA. Besides his wife, June, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Mary Pearl Hurst, Juanita DePrimio, Joan Cornish and Raymond Pettit. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Padgett Funeral Home
160 Main St
Cedarville, NJ 08311
(856) 447-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Padgett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved