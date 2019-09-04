|
Elma "Susie" Dove Gardner
Vineland - Elma "Susie" Dove Gardner, age 76 of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home in Vineland.
Elma was born in Marlton, NJ to Homer and Ethel Dove on November 4, 1942. She graduated from Lenape High School and also received her Associates Degree in Accounting from Cumberland County College.
She worked for several local companies for many years in the Accounting field, but spent her retirement years following her heart and donating many countless hours to volunteering at Inspira Medical Center, the East Point Lighthouse and the Delaware Bay Lighthouse Keepers and Friends Association.
Elma is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Gardner of Joplin MO and fiance, Shawn Essex; son, James Gardner and wife Melodie of Bridgeton, NJ; grandson, William Gardner of Virginia; brother, Jim Dove and sister-in law, Edna of Marlton; sister, Donna Dove of Marlton and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim Gardner; granddaughter, Cassidy Gardner and brother, Franklin Dove.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the South Vineland United Methodist Church 2724 S. Main Rd in Vineland. Friends and family will be received beginning at 2:00pm with a service of remembrance at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delaware Bay Lighthouse Keepers Association, East Point Lighthouse or the Histiocytosis Association. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 4, 2019