Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
South Vineland United Methodist Church
2724 S. Main Rd
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
South Vineland United Methodist Church
2724 S. Main Rd
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma Dove "Susie" Gardner


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elma Dove "Susie" Gardner Obituary
Elma "Susie" Dove Gardner

Vineland - Elma "Susie" Dove Gardner, age 76 of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home in Vineland.

Elma was born in Marlton, NJ to Homer and Ethel Dove on November 4, 1942. She graduated from Lenape High School and also received her Associates Degree in Accounting from Cumberland County College.

She worked for several local companies for many years in the Accounting field, but spent her retirement years following her heart and donating many countless hours to volunteering at Inspira Medical Center, the East Point Lighthouse and the Delaware Bay Lighthouse Keepers and Friends Association.

Elma is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Gardner of Joplin MO and fiance, Shawn Essex; son, James Gardner and wife Melodie of Bridgeton, NJ; grandson, William Gardner of Virginia; brother, Jim Dove and sister-in law, Edna of Marlton; sister, Donna Dove of Marlton and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim Gardner; granddaughter, Cassidy Gardner and brother, Franklin Dove.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the South Vineland United Methodist Church 2724 S. Main Rd in Vineland. Friends and family will be received beginning at 2:00pm with a service of remembrance at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delaware Bay Lighthouse Keepers Association, East Point Lighthouse or the Histiocytosis Association. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now