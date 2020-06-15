Elrod O. Lee
Elrod O. Lee

Millville - Elrod O. Lee, 34, of Millville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home.

Born in Bridgeton to Delores Govan Lee and Elrod Lee, he was a Millville resident for the past 20 years and prior to that he had lived in Port Norris.

Elrod was currently employed with the Salvation Army Store in Vineland for 9 years. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was also passionate about music and loved to watch Youtube.

He is survived by his mother, Delores Lee of Millville; his father, Elrod C. Lee of Port Norris; three sisters, Leslie Bailey of Vineland; Gail Govan of MD and Lakeisha Smith of FL; two brothers, Timothy Govan of PA and Darren Govan of Fairton and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
