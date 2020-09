Elsa FloresVineland - Formerly of Buena. On September 4, 2020. Age 78. Beloved wife of Jorge Flores. Elsa was a homemaker. Graveside services will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 15th at 11:00 am in the Land of Canaan Cemetery, Glassboro. There will be no visitation. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Elsa Flores. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142