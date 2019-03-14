|
Elsbeth May Mesiano
- - Elsbeth May (Drake) Mesiano, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Warren and Eleanore (Weber) Drake. Elsbeth grew up in South West Philadelphia and attended John Bartram High School, graduating in 1950. She was proud to hold the title of "Miss South West Philadelphia".
Elsbeth married into the Mesiano family, relocated to Richland, NJ and after raising seven children, went onto two careers. She was a retired nurse and a retired senior corrections officer. Elsbeth also volunteered at Elmer Hospital and Bishop McCarthy Residence. She liked to cook and was famous for her spaghetti sauce. She also enjoyed gardening and dancing, and was an avid reader. Elsbeth's home was always decorated for all the holidays and she held tea parties with her daughters and nieces. Elsbeth was a seasoned traveler and enjoyed her trips to Alaska most of all.
Elsbeth is survived by her 6 children; Eleanore Mesiano, Elsa Johnson and husband Jay, Elaine Greenberg and husband Bob, Nicholas Mesiano and wife Tina, Mary Faith, and Christina DiPietropolo and husband Dean. Along with her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Elsbeth also leaves behind her beloved cat "Acme".
She was predeceased by her former husband Nicholas Mesiano and by her youngest child, Michael Mesiano.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Elsbeth may be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, www.vaonj.org.
Please share your tributes and condolences with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 14, 2019