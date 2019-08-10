|
|
Elsie Amadei Burnett
Rockville, MD - Elsie Amadei Burnett, of Rockville, Maryland, died August 3rd. Born in Vineland, the daughter of Louis and Geldippe Amadei, she was the last of 5 children, sisters; Della Yacovelli, Mary DeFalco, Lillian Richardson and a brother who died in infancy. Elsie was predeceased by her husband Robert Edwin Burnett and is survived by a son, David of Enumclaw, Wa., granddaughter, Saron and 3 great-grandchildren. Services were private.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 10, 2019