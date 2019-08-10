Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Amadei Burnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Amadei Burnett Obituary
Elsie Amadei Burnett

Rockville, MD - Elsie Amadei Burnett, of Rockville, Maryland, died August 3rd. Born in Vineland, the daughter of Louis and Geldippe Amadei, she was the last of 5 children, sisters; Della Yacovelli, Mary DeFalco, Lillian Richardson and a brother who died in infancy. Elsie was predeceased by her husband Robert Edwin Burnett and is survived by a son, David of Enumclaw, Wa., granddaughter, Saron and 3 great-grandchildren. Services were private.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.