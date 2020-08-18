Elsie Andrews



Millville - Elsie Mary Andrews, age 74 of Millville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.



A lifelong resident of Millville, Elsie had worked at Prudential Insurance for over 30 years in the claims department. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Martha Andrews.



Elsie is survived by her son, William Stanley Camp and his wife Tracy, sister, Donna L. Phrampus and husband Donald, brother, William L. Andrews and wife Emma W., grandson, Zachary William Mooney and wife Christine, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elsie's memorial service 11 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main Street in Millville. There will be a visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM in the church. Those wishing to send flowers may send them to the church or donations may be made in her memory to the church.



The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barr Funeral Home.









