1/1
Elsie Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Andrews

Millville - Elsie Mary Andrews, age 74 of Millville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Millville, Elsie had worked at Prudential Insurance for over 30 years in the claims department. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Martha Andrews.

Elsie is survived by her son, William Stanley Camp and his wife Tracy, sister, Donna L. Phrampus and husband Donald, brother, William L. Andrews and wife Emma W., grandson, Zachary William Mooney and wife Christine, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elsie's memorial service 11 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main Street in Millville. There will be a visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM in the church. Those wishing to send flowers may send them to the church or donations may be made in her memory to the church.

The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barr Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Millville Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Millville Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barr Funeral Home - Millville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved