Elsie C. Scheeler
Vineland - Elsie C. Scheeler (nee Stanley), 91, of Vineland, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Saturday July 20, 2019.Mrs. Scheeler was born in Swedesboro, NJ, raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Emma (Brooks) Stanley-Eastlack & Guy Stanley. She was the wife of the late Kenneth A. Scheeler who died in 2015. She was also pre deceased by her brother Delmore Stanely.
Elsie was a homemaker and a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. Her life was devoted to caring for her family. She was an avid sewer and enjoyed flower designing and making floral arrangements. She was a Vineland High School graduate of Class of 1946.
Elsie is survived by her 4 children; Elaine (Michael) Frey, Jobstown, NJ, Thomas (Dolores) Scheeler, Elmer, NJ, Beverly (Robert) Dawson, Pennsville, NJ, Carol (Dale) Frey, Vineland, NJ, Six grandchildren; Dawn Trader, Stacy Gregg, Colleen Kucharczuk, Erin Dawson, Lauren & Dylan Frey, 9 Great grandchildren, 1 brother; Ronald Stanley as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday July 25th from 10:30 to 12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the S.J. Reg. Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 23, 2019