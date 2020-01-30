|
|
Elsie (Maytrott) Greenhalgh
Vineland - Elsie (Maytrott) Greenhalgh, age 92 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland.
Elsie was born in Vineland to the late Warren W. and Aileen (Craig) Maytrott. She was a resident of Vineland for most of her life, prior to residing in Florida during her retirement years and relocating back to Vineland 4 years ago. She was an honor student and graduate of Vineland High School with the Class of 1944. Elsie worked for her parent's owned Dahliadel Nursery until 1949 when she became a student at Western Maryland College. She earned a Bachelor's degree in sociology from there in 1953 and worked for 2 years as a social case worker with the NJ State Board of Child Welfare. Elsie then joined the Women's Army Corps (WAC) as a First Lieutenant and later served as an Army Intelligence officer with the Counter Intelligence Corps at the Presidio of San Francisco from 1955 thru 1957. It was here at the Presidio in 1957 that Elsie married William G. Greenhalgh. After her honorable discharge from the WAC, Elsie entered into a teaching career and became a 5th grade teacher in Clayton, NJ and later in Collings Lakes. In 1970, she earned her Master of Arts degree in elementary education from Glassboro State College, now Rowan University. Throughout her lifetime, Elsie would often help her parents run the Dahliadel Nursey and assumed full responsibility once her father's health failed, until finally selling the business.
Elsie and her husband William owned several motor homes through the years of which they enjoyed travelling through every state in the U.S. (with the exception of Hawaii), most Canadian Provinces and the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. In her free time, Elsie enjoyed shelling in Sanibel Island, FL., watching the Phillies games and sharing time with her family and friends.
Elsie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vineland from 1937 to present and sang with the choirs until 1986. She was also an affiliate member of the First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, FL and sang in their choir from 1986-1992. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Corinthian Chapter for over 70 years, now the Shekinah Chapter. She was a member of the American Dahlia Society, the NJEA, NJREA, NEA and NEAR.
She was predeceased by her husband William G. Greenhalgh in 2014, by her sister Emma M. "Bunny" Rapalje in 2014 and by her brother Warren C. Maytrott in 2002.
Elsie is survived by her loving daughter Barbara Greenhalgh-Weidman and her husband Richard B. of Hainesport, NJ. Along with 7 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Yeika A. Huertas-Roman officiating. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Tribute donations in honor of Elsie may be made to the Veterans Memorial Home, Activities Dept., 524 N.W. Blvd. Vineland, NJ 08360 or to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give or by mail at Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020