Emil Dandrea
Minotola - Emil "Speed" Dandrea, 102, a lifelong resident of Minotola, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at home. He was born in Landisville to the late Rocco and Grace (Coccaro) Dandrea. He was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1936. He co-owned Speed's Inn along with his father Rocco from 1946-1956. "Speed" coached Little League for 20 years in Landisville. He also played semi-pro baseball in the South Jersey area with the Landisville Stars. In 2001, he was inducted into the Vineland Baseball League Hall of Fame.
"Speed" worked for the NJ Department of Transportation for 30 years as a truck driver. He also worked for the Atlantic City Race track for 18 years in Security and also in the office from 1980-1998. He was a member of the Republican Club, The Sons of Italy, The Teamsters Union and a member of St. Michaels Church. He is survived by his granddaughter and her boyfriend Darlene Dandrea and Dallas Benjamin; grandson Chris Dandrea; great-granddaughter Aubree Benjamin; and his step-daughter Mary Longshore. Emil was predeceased by his wife Mary Dandrea; son & daughter-in-law David and Sharon Dandrea; brother & sister-in-law Frank & Chet Dandrea; sister Josephine Marcus; and his companion Antoinette Mazzarelli. A church visitation will be on Friday, March 6 from 8:45am to 10:45 am followed by a funeral mass at 11 am from Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament Parish- Church of St. Michael's, 504 West Avenue, Minotola, NJ. Burial will be in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Emil may be made to: St Michaels Church, 104 Catawba Avenue, Newfield, NJ 08344; Minotola Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 176, Minotola, NJ 08341; St Padre Pio Shrine, P. O. Box 203, Landisville, NJ 08326. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020