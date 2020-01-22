Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Goldberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Angela Goldberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Angela Goldberg Obituary
Emily Angela Goldberg

Vineland - It is with great sadness that the family of Angie Goldberg 71 of Vineland announce her passing on January 21, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Angie will be forever remembered as a caring soul with an honest heart. She was a source of advice and devout loyalty for so many. She developed a successful mortgage business where she worked hard alongside her husband Marc Goldberg. Over the years they operated Gateway Funding in Vineland which provided mortgages for thousands of families within Cumberland County and surrounding Counties. This then developed into Finance of America Mortgage. In time she passed this legacy to her beloved son David Mazowski. She was a women of integrity and valued all of her loyal staff as extended family. Her true pride and joy were her grandbabies, Mallory, Emily, Sophia and Eva. Her fur baby Maryjane brought her years of unconditional love as she was referred to as a "people" dog. Angie enjoyed spending time with her family in Sea Isle where she enjoyed sitting on her balcony and watching the dolphins play in the surf at sun rise. She was predeceased by her loving parents Eleanor and William Roberts, her beloved life/business partner Marc Goldberg, and her very close friend/business associate Tom Maturo. She is survived by her sister Penny Fox, her son David Mazowski and Caitlin Rooney, Gregory Mazowski, daughter Jennifer Caignon, Granddaughters; Malllory and Emily Caignon, Sophia and Eva Mazowski. Angie was a person like no other, she was as real as it gets, always loving and spoke the truth even when it was hard. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A funeral home visitation take place on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 10 am to 12 noon in the Rone Funeral Service with words of remberance to follow at noon. Interment will follow in the Alliance Cemetery, Norma. Arrangements are under the direction of Rone Funeral Service 1110 E. Chestnut Ave. Vineland NJ 08360. Donations in Angie's memory may be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Road Cherry Hill NJ 08034. To send online condolences, vist our website at ronefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -