Vineland - It is with great sadness that the family of Angie Goldberg 71 of Vineland announce her passing on January 21, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Angie will be forever remembered as a caring soul with an honest heart. She was a source of advice and devout loyalty for so many. She developed a successful mortgage business where she worked hard alongside her husband Marc Goldberg. Over the years they operated Gateway Funding in Vineland which provided mortgages for thousands of families within Cumberland County and surrounding Counties. This then developed into Finance of America Mortgage. In time she passed this legacy to her beloved son David Mazowski. She was a women of integrity and valued all of her loyal staff as extended family. Her true pride and joy were her grandbabies, Mallory, Emily, Sophia and Eva. Her fur baby Maryjane brought her years of unconditional love as she was referred to as a "people" dog. Angie enjoyed spending time with her family in Sea Isle where she enjoyed sitting on her balcony and watching the dolphins play in the surf at sun rise. She was predeceased by her loving parents Eleanor and William Roberts, her beloved life/business partner Marc Goldberg, and her very close friend/business associate Tom Maturo. She is survived by her sister Penny Fox, her son David Mazowski and Caitlin Rooney, Gregory Mazowski, daughter Jennifer Caignon, Granddaughters; Malllory and Emily Caignon, Sophia and Eva Mazowski. Angie was a person like no other, she was as real as it gets, always loving and spoke the truth even when it was hard. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A funeral home visitation take place on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 10 am to 12 noon in the Rone Funeral Service with words of remberance to follow at noon. Interment will follow in the Alliance Cemetery, Norma. Arrangements are under the direction of Rone Funeral Service 1110 E. Chestnut Ave. Vineland NJ 08360. Donations in Angie's memory may be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Road Cherry Hill NJ 08034. To send online condolences, vist our website at ronefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020