Emma B. Muldoon
Graveside services for Emma B. Muldoon will be held on Monday (1/20/2020) at 11am in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery of Millville.
Emma was a graduate of Glassboro State College and went on to teach in the Commercial Township School System as a Math and English teacher for over 12 years. She enjoyed painting, knitting, crocheting, singing and playing hymns on the keyboards.
She is survived by: daughter, Sarah Muldoon; brother, William "Bill" Moore; sister, Blanche Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. Emma a predeceased by her daughter, Bertha Hinds.
To leave condolences for the family, visit our web site at: www.rocapshnnon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020