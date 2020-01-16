Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Emma B. Muldoon

Graveside services for Emma B. Muldoon will be held on Monday (1/20/2020) at 11am in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery of Millville.

Emma was a graduate of Glassboro State College and went on to teach in the Commercial Township School System as a Math and English teacher for over 12 years. She enjoyed painting, knitting, crocheting, singing and playing hymns on the keyboards.

She is survived by: daughter, Sarah Muldoon; brother, William "Bill" Moore; sister, Blanche Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. Emma a predeceased by her daughter, Bertha Hinds.

Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
