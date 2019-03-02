|
|
Emma Malone
Vineland - Emma (Abba) Malone, 95, passed away on February 28, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Emma was born in Vineland to Antonio Abba and Rose (Varesio) Abba and lived in Vineland all of her life.
She was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1940. Emma worked in various offices as a secretary and bookkeeper and her last job was working for the Greenblatt and Greenblatt Law firm from where she retired after over 32 years. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, partying and her many years of traveling with her husband of 57 years until his death in 2005. Her true passion was spending quality time with her family, friends and neighbors. She was a member of St. Isidore parish, a long time member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Nabb-Leslie Post 82 and a member of the Inspira Fitness Connection where she worked out daily and attended many classes including Yoga and Tai Chi. Her recipe for her long life was "Go to the gym daily and drink a glass of red wine every night."
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph, her son Mathew Malone, her daughter Anne, her brother Joseph Louis Abba and her sister Mary (Abba) Pio.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Ellen) Malone of Honolulu, Hawaii, her daughter, Patricia Petretti (Robert Webb) of Vineland, 3 grandchildren: George Lods (Palma), Michael Lods (Victoria) and Jo-Abby Coughlin (David), great-grandchildren Maia Landicini (Zac), Corinna Lods, Orion Bloise, Gino Laratro, Isabella Lods, Stella Coughlin, Callum Coughlin, John Henry Lods and James Lods. She also had loving nieces and nephews: Edward Pio (Donna), Joann Abbamonti (Mark), Ryan Abbamonti, Danny Pio (Kathy), Kathy Vastano (Tony), Maria Vastano, Monica Vastano, Donna Chmoures (Michael), Lori Jones (Dennis), Emily Jones, Karen Snyder (Jimmy), Vincent Snyder and last her niece Dorothy Cross, the niece and companion who was the daughter Emma never had. Emma had many loyal and devoted neighbors who generously shared their time with her: Michele McGill, Marc, Michael and Matthew McGill, Meni Hauser, Sammy, Sandy and Seth Velez and Jerry Gillespie, Sr.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday evening March 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ and again on Tuesday March 5th from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Dr., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 2, 2019