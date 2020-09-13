Emma Torpey
Millville - Emma M. Torpey, age 100 of Millville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A lifelong resident of Millville, Emma enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She looked forward every year to spending the summer at her cousin Joan's beach house in Ocean City.
She is predeceased by her parents, Adam and Jessie (Elliot) Schwegel; husbands, Norris Elbertson and Thomas Torpey; daughters, Bonnie Baker and LouEtta Nicholas; son, Adam Elbertson; and grandson, Gerald Peachey.
Emma is survived by daughters, Barbara Burke, Bette (Gerald) Peachey, and son, William (Jeannie) Elbertson, 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Emma's viewing on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A private service will be held for immediate family at 1 PM. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in her memory.