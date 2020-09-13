1/1
Emma Torpey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Torpey

Millville - Emma M. Torpey, age 100 of Millville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Millville, Emma enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She looked forward every year to spending the summer at her cousin Joan's beach house in Ocean City.

She is predeceased by her parents, Adam and Jessie (Elliot) Schwegel; husbands, Norris Elbertson and Thomas Torpey; daughters, Bonnie Baker and LouEtta Nicholas; son, Adam Elbertson; and grandson, Gerald Peachey.

Emma is survived by daughters, Barbara Burke, Bette (Gerald) Peachey, and son, William (Jeannie) Elbertson, 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Emma's viewing on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A private service will be held for immediate family at 1 PM. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barr Funeral Home - Millville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved