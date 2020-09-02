1/1
Enrique Guzman
Enrique Guzman

Vineland - Enrique Guzman, 97 of Vineland, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ.

Dr. Guzman served as a Primary Care Physician in Vineland for 63 years.

His interests included, woodworking and photography and he loved hiking with his family at Batso State Park.

He is predeceased by his wife, Willie Mae Guzman and first son, Enrique Guzman Jr.

He is survived by his sons, Alex, Martin, and Ruben; one daughter, Maria and grandsons, Paul Michael, and Marc Edward.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9am to 11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.






Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
