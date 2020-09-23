Eric Joseph Verrecchia
Vineland - Eric Joseph Verrecchia, age 34 of Vineland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Mullica Hill. He had been in declining health.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Eric attended Kensington High School and in his teenage years enjoyed skating for the Flyers Skate Zone Little League team.
Eric lived a simple life and loved his family very much. He treasured the time that he was able to spend with his family, especially with his daughter Aryana. He also enjoyed frequent visits to the park with his family.
Eric will be sadly missed by his loving fiancée and best friend for the last six years Jeanene Ciemancky of Vineland; their daughter Aryana Verrecchia of Vineland; his son, Damion; his brother Michael; his sister-in-law Jade; his grandmother Paulette; and his grandfather Claudio Verrecchia. He was predeceased by his grandmother Connie Verrecchia and grandfather John Gregory.
Funeral services for Eric will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Eric Joseph Verrecchia may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
.