Ernest A. Trionfo
Glassboro - Ernest A. Trionfo on June 10, 2019 of Glassboro. Age 63.
Loving husband of Deborah (nee Makos). Proud father of Arianna Trionfo-Lamsback (Gary) and the late Robert Trionfo.
Special "Popatar" to granddaughters Audrey and Elise Lamsback. Devoted son of Helen and the late Albert Trionfo.
Dear brother of Ed Trionfo (Marianne Nice). Uncle of Albert Trionfo (Amanda) and great uncle of Alaina, Niko and Francesca.
Ernie was a professional guitarist who played as a freelance musician throughout the tri-state area over the past 40 years.
He owned and operated Ernie's Guitar Repair where his craftsmanship brought broken and beaten guitars back to life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ernie's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).
Funeral services private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 14, 2019