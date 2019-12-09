|
Ernest Bruce Zanes
Newfield - Ernest Bruce Zanes 63, of Newfield died Monday December 2, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital Washington Twp. NJ. Born in Millville he was the son of the late Mary Rosella Butler and step father Albert Wynn, the husband of Terri Garrison Zanes. He was formerly of Millville and resided in Newfield the past 36 years. He worked in the hot end of Kimble Glass in Vineland the last 5 years he worked at Leone Industries. Ernest attended the Ramoth Nazarene Church in Vineland, he loved to fish deer hunting and working on his cars, and old school mechanic at heart.
Surviving are his wife, Terri Zanes, children, Nicole L. Zanes, Ernest B. Zanes, Jr. and Emily B. Zanes, brothers, Robert Wynn, Albert Wynn, Eddie Zanes, grandchildren, Devynn and Justin Riccciardi, lifelong friend Nelson Thompson, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Johnny and Tommy Wynn, father Bill Godfrey.
A memorial service will be held at the Pancoast Funeral Home 676 S. Main Rd. Vineland on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon.
