Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Ernest L. Harris

Ernest L. Harris Obituary
Ernest L. Harris

Millville - Ernest L. Harris, 65, of Millville passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

The son of the late Bishop Arthur Lee Harris and Beulah Mae Collins Harris, he was born in Millville and had been a lifetime resident there.

He had been employed with Aunt Kitty's Foods in Vineland and also with the Wheaton Glass Company in Millville.

Ernest was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed following the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and also the San Francisco 49ers.

He is survived by his children, Ernest Barber of Millville, Sherod Barber of Millville and Brianna Murphy of Millville; his companion with whom he resided, Cindi Appleby of Millville; his brothers, Willie Collins (Essie) of Vineland and George Harris of Millville, three grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7th at 11 AM at the Bethel AME Church, 113 South Fifth Street, Millville. Friends will be received at the church from 9 to 11 AM prior to the services. Interment will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park in Millville. Arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
