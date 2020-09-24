Ernest L. Rafine
Leesburg - ERNEST L. RAFINE 90, of Leesburg died Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Millville, NJ he was the son of the late Emerson and Mildred Buganski Rafine and the husband of the late Joan (maiden name?) Rafine.
Ernest was formerly of Heislerville and resided in Leesburg the past 62 years. He retired from the Maintenance Department of Wheaton Glass Co. Ernest enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He attended St. Casimir's Church in Woodbine.
Surviving are his sons, Glenn Rafine (Janet), and Kevin Rafine (Matt), brother, Marty Rafine (Jean), grandchildren, Greg, Brian, and Jennifer.
A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM. A graveside service will follow at Leesburg Cemetery on Wednesday at 11:15 AM.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association
300 5th Ave. Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net