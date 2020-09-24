1/
Ernest L. Rafine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest L. Rafine

Leesburg - ERNEST L. RAFINE 90, of Leesburg died Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Millville, NJ he was the son of the late Emerson and Mildred Buganski Rafine and the husband of the late Joan (maiden name?) Rafine.

Ernest was formerly of Heislerville and resided in Leesburg the past 62 years. He retired from the Maintenance Department of Wheaton Glass Co. Ernest enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He attended St. Casimir's Church in Woodbine.

Surviving are his sons, Glenn Rafine (Janet), and Kevin Rafine (Matt), brother, Marty Rafine (Jean), grandchildren, Greg, Brian, and Jennifer.

A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM. A graveside service will follow at Leesburg Cemetery on Wednesday at 11:15 AM.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association 300 5th Ave. Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved