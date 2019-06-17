|
Ernest Merighi
Vineland - Ernest John Merighi, 82, of Vineland passed away peacefully at his home on June 15th, 2019 in the comfort of family and hospice care. He was born in Vineland on August 17th, 1936 to the late Ernest and Rose Merighi and raised in Vineland. He formerly resided in West Palm Beach, Florida. While living in Vineland, Ernest was the former co-owner of Merighi's Savoy Inn. Ernest served in the U.S Marine Corp from 1955 until 1959. He found pleasure in golfing, horse racing, and was an avid casino-goer. He is survived by four sons, Ernest Merighi (Vera), Carmen Merighi, Dino Merighi, and Christopher Merighi as well as his brother Thomas Merighi (Jackie). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Anthony Merighi, Alison Merighi, and Vanessa Merighi, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family. A special thanks is extended to Ernest's ex-wife, our mother, Phyllis Merighi, for her extra love and care during the end of his journey and his caregivers Danielle and Michelle. He will be remembered for his kind heart and charismatic personality. Funeral home visitations will be held on Wednesday evening, June 19th from 6pm to 8pm and again on Thursday morning from 9am to 10:15am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery- Vineland, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Ernie may be made to: Bayada @ Inspira Hospice, 603 N. Broad Street, Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. (Cumberland County), 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
