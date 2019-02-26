|
Estelle K. Bach
Ewing - Estelle K. Bach passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 on her 97th birthday.
Born in Brooklyn, NY she was a graduate of Brooklyn's Abraham Lincoln High School. At age 19, while living in Roosevelt, NJ, she married the boy next door. The family moved to Vineland, NJ in 1953.
Estelle worked as a librarian at the Vineland Public Library for 15 years, and later at The University of Missouri Library. She went on to work in real estate in North Brunswick, NJ for many years. In 2000, she relocated to Monroe Township, NJ and most recently resided at Greenwood House in Ewing, NJ.
Estelle loved reading, traveling, knitting, Mah Jongg and entertaining company - especially feeding people. She was a regional officer and local chapter president of Hadassah.
Wife of the late Dr. Irving E. Bach, sister of the late Selma Oblas, she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Drs. Audrey and Louis Flumen, and Bobbi and Barry Freedman. She is also survived by grandchildren Brian and Barbara Flumen, Andrew Flumen, Melissa Freedman and Michael Steeil, Jen Freedman and Darren Gorden, and Michael and Lauren Freedman and seven great grandchildren Eila, Jesse, and Miranda Flumen, James and Madilyn Freedman, and Jack and Ben Gorden.
Funeral services and burial are 11 AM Tuesday, February 26th at Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Avenue, Norma, NJ 08347.
Shiva will be observed at the home of Bobbi and Barry Freedman on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7-9 pm, and at the home of Audrey and Louis Flumen on Thursday, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, Saturday from 7-9 pm, and Sunday from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.
Memorial contributions are respectfully requested to be made to Hadassah.
Funeral arrangements are by Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 26, 2019