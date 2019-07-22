|
Esther J. Costa-Sarao
Vineland - Esther J. Costa-Sarao, age 68 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Genesis Millville Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Esther was born in Hammonton, New Jersey to the late John A. and Jean (Gregal) Sarao and she lived in Vineland all her life.
She was owner/operator of the Country Chicken Restaurant in Mays Landing for over 15 years. She later was a chef for the Baker House in Vineland. She enjoyed gardening and sharing time with her family and friends.
Esther was predeceased by her daughter, Carol (Costa) Cione and son-in-law Dominick Cione, and also her son, Nicholas E. Costa and two brothers, Leo and Butch Sarao.
Survivors include her loving son, Anthony L. Costa Jr. and his wife Mary DiPersia of Millville. One granddaughter, Amanda Costa-Smith and her husband Douglas of Millville. Three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Kaelyn and Maia, all at home. One brother, Tony Sarao and his wife Deana of Michigan and two sisters, Kathy Gulig and her husband Dave of Hammonton and Birdie, along with several nieces and nephews. She was also survived by a longtime friend Ida Shicunoff.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM from the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Burial will be private.
Family and friends may gather from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 22, 2019