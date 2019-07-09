Services
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
62 Landis Ave
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-3613
Ethel M. Hopson

Ethel M. Hopson Obituary
Ethel M. Hopson

Hammonton - Ethel M. Hopson of Hammonton and formerly of Bridgeton passed away early Wednesday morning July 3, 2019 in the Hammonton Center Nursing Home in Hammonton. She had been a resident since 2013.

Born in Bridgeton, she was the daughter of the late Reece and Mary A. (nee Pierce) Hopson, and had been an area resident most of her life.

Ethel graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1946 and pursued higher education and religious education, graduating in 1949 from Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama. In the early 50's she lived and worked in Philadelphia and she completed LPN training. She returned to Bridgeton in 1960 and attended Temple University in 1961 and 1962. Always seeking higher education, she obtained her registered nursing degree from Cumberland County College. Through the years, Ethel worked in many fields including a seamstress, dietician, as well as an LPN in Philadelphia State Hospital and the former Newcomb Hospital, and as an RN in Underwood Hospital. She was a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lanape Indian Tribe of Bridgeton, and a member of Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bridgeton. She was baptized and received fellowship at the church on October 30, 1946. She remained a member throughout her life. She believed strongly in God.

She is survived by her sister Mabel Hopson, nieces and nephews and several great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by five siblings Elizabeth Hopson Grant, Reese Hopson, Rhoda Hopson Smith, David Hopson, and Edwin Hopson Sr.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11:00a.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp.. A visitation will be held from 9:00a.m. till 11:00a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. The burial will be in the family plot at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp.. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 9, 2019
