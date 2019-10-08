|
Ethel M. Warwick
Delmont - Ethel M. Warwick, age 102, died Saturday October 5, 2019 at Millville Center. Born in Millivlle she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Lawrence Hulitt and the wife of the late Marvin Warwick. She grew up in Millville and resided in Delmont for 81 years. She was a homemaker and a member of the Delmont United Methodist Church, Fidelity Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women.
Surviving are her daughter, Marlyn Goff of Delmont, sister, Mary Ellen Veltman of Millville, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchild. She was predeceased by her daughter Sonja Jordan, brother, Charles Hulitt, sister, Clara Tozour.
Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Thursday, at 11:30 with officiating. Interment will be in Leesburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:30 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Delmont United Methodist Church P.O. Box 94 Delmont, NJ 08314.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019