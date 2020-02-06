|
Ethel S. Swink
Millville - Ethel S. Swink, 93, of Millville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Mrs. Swink was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.
She was the owner and operator of Holly City Ceramics for over 40 years. Her passion, along with her daughter, Carol, was making home made candies year around, especially at Christmas and Easter. Mrs. Swink also was well known for her applesauce, made from Vermont apples and her chocolate covered pretzels.
She is survived by her beloved daughter: Carol.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 1 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Home, where friends may call from 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Written condolences may be sent to: ro [email protected] or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020