Eugene Hannah
Millville - Eugene Hannah, age 80 of Millville, passed away Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Emma; 2 sons, Robert at home and Eugene of TN; 1 daughter, Emmajean Hyson of MO; 5 brothers, William, Willis, Louis, and Tommy of Millville and Marvin of TN; 1 sister, Nellie Clements of TX; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Services will be private for the family at the Barr Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 6, 2019