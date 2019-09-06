Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Eugene Hannah

Eugene Hannah Obituary
Eugene Hannah

Millville - Eugene Hannah, age 80 of Millville, passed away Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Emma; 2 sons, Robert at home and Eugene of TN; 1 daughter, Emmajean Hyson of MO; 5 brothers, William, Willis, Louis, and Tommy of Millville and Marvin of TN; 1 sister, Nellie Clements of TX; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Services will be private for the family at the Barr Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
