Vineland - Eugene N. Johnson 90 of Vineland departed this life on January 14, 2020 at his residence. Coming from Philadelphia, he was a resident of the area for over 40 years.

He was operator of Johnson and Son Upholsters and a veteran of the US Army during the Korean conflict.

He was a member of St. James Baptist Church in Norma where he sang on the Men's Choir. He was also a member of the New Tones and American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Arrie Gentry-Johnson; children, Howard and Donald Johnson, and Tracy (wife Tracy); step children, Cecelia Johnson, Zina Ashley (Odell), Maurice Johnson Sr., Jackie and Beverly Gentry, Theresa Gentry (Victor), Charles Scott and Hassan Hameed-El; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Viewing will be 4pm-6pm Friday, January 24th at St. James Baptist Church, 668 S. Gershal Ave., Norma; Musical Tribute 6pm and viewing 9am-11am Saturday at Christlike Ministries 1520 S. Orchard Rd., Vineland; service 11am. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veteran Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
