Eula Bertha Lane
- - Eula Bertha Lane, daughter of the late Willis and Mae. C. (Munnerlyn) Wilson and widow of James R. Lane, Sr., went home to be with Lord on Thursday, March 14, at her home.
Mrs. Lane was born February 10, 1940 in Millen, GA and resided in Vineland most of her life. She retired after 30 years of employment at Vineland Developmental Center. She was a member of Truth Baptist Church Newfield.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Marcus Short, Anthony C. Lane and Terrance Lane, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In additionto her parents and husband she was predeceased by her son James R., Jr. siblings John Wilson and Bessie Rolle.
Services will be held Saturday, 11am at Truth Baptist Church New York Ave. Newfield, where there will a viewing 9-11am. Interment will be in Fordsville Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 20, 2019