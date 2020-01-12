Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
8:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Sacred Heart Church
1010 E. Landis Avenue
Vineland, NJ
View Map
1941 - 2020
Eulalia Rosa Obituary
Eulalia Rosa

Vineland - Our beloved mother, Eulalia (Yayin) Rosa, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Eulalia was born in Patillas, Puerto Rico on April 13, 1941 to her late parents Agripino and Emerita LaBoy. She met her late husband, Ismael, Sr. in 1963. Soon after the birth of their first child Eulalia and Ismael made their way to Vineland, NJ where she became a lifelong resident.

Eulalia worked as a seamstress in Vineland, NJ, and retired from B and B Poultry where she worked as a line worker for many years. Eulalia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always made every person she spoke to feel loved and cared for. She will always be remembered by her family and friends as an amazing cook, an excellent gardener, and an unrivaled homemaker. Yayin leaves behind her sister, Sophia Diaz; four children Nancy, Ismael, Jr. (Maria), Evelin Pierce (Parvin) and David (Alisa). Her grandchildren Torre Steward (Enid), Charles Lopez (Melissa), Kassandra Rodriguez, Daniel Bermudez, Ariana Colon, Kaylyn, Mateo, one great-granddaughter Skylah Steward, her fur babies Milo and Chong as well as many nieces and nephews who she treated as her own. A church visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15 from 8:45 AM to 10:45 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey.

ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
