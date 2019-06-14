|
Eusebio R. "TV" Trevino
Vineland - Eusebio R. "TV" Trevino of Vineland, NJ died peacefully at his residence, the NJ Veterans Memorial Home of Vineland, on June 10, 2019. He was 93 years old.
TV is survived by his children, Lillie Taylor (William) of Vero Beach, FL; John Trevino of New Orleans, LA, and Irene Trevino-Nichols (William) of Vineland, NJ; his four grandchildren, Chelsea Newhouse of Baltimore, MD, Kelly and Katie Trevino of New Orleans, LA, Zachery Nichols of Vineland, NJ, and great granddaughter, Willow Marie Nichols.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Loretta of Vineland, NJ; his parents, Concepcion and Zacarias Trevino; and his brother Leonard and sisters Janie and Sara, all of San Antonio, Texas.
TV was born Eusebio Ruiz Trevino on October 29, 1925 to Concepcion and Zacarias Trevino in San Antonio, TX. In 1944, at the age of 19, he entered the Army Air Force and was sent to Truax Field in Madison, WI where he was trained in radio communications and mechanics. While stationed at Millville Army Airfield, he met his future wife of 68 years, Loretta Garcia, at a USO dance held at the White Sparrow Inn in Vineland.
After their marriage, TV and Loretta returned to San Antonio where his parents and 13 siblings were the foundation of his unyielding commitment to family. Their children and grandchildren have always been the beneficiaries of this commitment and support—whether in sports as a Babe Ruth Farm League coach, in their studies where he challenged them to excel, or in their choices as they pursued their lives' dreams.
Believing that education was a crucial foundation for a rewarding life, Eusebio attended Trinity College in TX, and after moving his family to New Jersey, attended Trenton State College in pursuit of a teaching degree in mathematics. As family responsibilities overtook career goals, Eusebio chose to embark on a long career with Sears Roebuck & Co., all the while encouraging his children to pursue higher education. It was during his time at Sears that he earned his nickname thanks to his skill in repairing televisions and other appliances.
Upon retiring, TV turned to woodworking, a hobby that became one of the most satisfying pastimes of his later years. His creativity, attention to detail, and engineering sense produced beautiful gifts treasured by family and friends alike. In addition, TV loved country and Latin music, had a lovely singing voice, and an infectious sense of humor. His smile and laughing eyes will be missed.
His family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home of Vineland for the many years of care our father received while in residence, and to express our special gratitude to the staff of Bayada Hospice, who helped comfort him in his final days.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10am to 10:30am followed by a memorial service at 10:30am with military honors at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue in Vineland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Activities Fund of the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 N.W. Blvd Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
