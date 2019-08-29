Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eusebio Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eusebio "John" Trevino Jr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eusebio "John" Trevino Jr. Obituary
Eusebio "John" Trevino, Jr.

New Orleans, LA - Eusebio "John" Trevino, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, in New Orleans, LA, at the age of 71, surrounded by his immediate family.

John was born on December 24, 1947, in San Antonio, TX. As an infant, his family moved to Vineland, NJ, where he would spend most of his life. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1966 and worked as a sprinkler fitter for almost 30 years, where he was a proud member of the Local 669 Road Sprinkler Fitters Union.

A fan of the outdoors, John enjoyed fishing in the Delaware Bay with his friends and was an active member of the Hickory Gun Club, which he joined when he was a teenager.

He was a diehard fan of Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies and the Eagles. He often said he could die a happy man if he could see the Eagles win the Super Bowl; a wish which was finally granted in 2018. He was especially happy because they beat the New England Patriots.

John enjoyed watching cowboy movies, a tradition he shared with his grandfather, father, and daughter, Katie. He was also an accomplished chef, specializing in BBQ, Mexican, and Spanish cuisine. He enjoyed cooking for people and would often have large gatherings where friends and family could enjoy his food.

His favorite pastime activities included working with stained glass, gardening, and walking his dog. He also loved music, and was particularly fond of the many concerts and festivals in New Orleans where he moved to join his daughter, Kelly. In his later years, he became a voracious reader who was always looking for the next book to read.

His wit and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.

The family would also like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses at Ochsner Medical Center, as well as Passages Hospice & Sanctuary, who helped comfort him in his final days.

John is survived by his daughters, Katie Trevino of New Orleans, LA; Kelly Trevino and fiancé David Hand, of New Orleans, LA; sisters, Lillie Taylor and husband Bill, of Vero Beach, FL; and Irene Trevino and husband Bill, of Vineland, NJ; niece, Chelsea Newhouse of Baltimore, MD; nephew, Zachary Nichols of Vineland, NJ; ex-wife and close friend, Jerri Trevino of Millville, NJ; and his dog, Killer, of New Orleans, LA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eusebio and Loretta (Garcia) Trevino and his beloved dog, Daphne.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:30am to 11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to celebrate the life of John Trevino do so with a donation to the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, the Cancer Research Institute, or the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eusebio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now