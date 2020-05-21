|
Eva Kiger
Formerly of Bridgeton - Eva Kiger entered into eternal peace on May 19, 2020 after 96 years of inspiration to others. Eva was born October 26, 1923 in Accumoli, Italy, to Mary and Louis Testa. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1930 where Eva grew up in Fairmont, W.Va. After graduating from Fairmont High School, Class of 1942, Eva moved to Bridgeton, NJ for employment and there she met and married Charles Kiger in 1946. Eva and Charles built their own home together before moving to North Carolina and California while Charles served in the US Marine Corps.
Returning to Bridgeton, Eva volunteered in leadership positions in PTA organizations and in the NJ State Federated Women's Club. Eva served as the Bridgeton NJSFWC senior club president for several years and was instrumental in starting the Evening Membership Department in 1977, enabling women who worked outside the home during the day to get involved in service projects after work hours. She was the first EMD president, and she especially loved her role as senior advisor to the Bridgeton Junior Women's Club.
For many years, Eva and Charles seasonally operated Kiger's Farm Market on Bridgeton-Millville Pike. Eva enjoyed interacting with the public and her fellow employees wherever she worked: from Owens-Illinois, Spoltore Cleaners, and Smith & Richards Lumber Company in Bridgeton until she retired from her last job at the Vineland Public Library when she was 86 years young.
In 2011, Eva moved to Sussex, NJ, to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Eva, never one to complain, was always quick to express her gratitude and a desire to help others, brightening the lives of young and old alike. Her positive attitude was an encouragement to all who knew her, from lifelong friends to new acquaintances. A member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer of Vineland, NJ, Eva enjoyed attending services with her family in recent years at the Warwick (NY) United Methodist Church.
Eva was predeceased by her husband, Charles (2005), as well as siblings: Minnie Patracelli, Ellen Serge, Tony, Benny, Julius and Vincent Testa. In addition to her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Dr. Tom Turner, Eva is survived by her sister & brother-in-law, Lucy & John Riggi and their children JoMarie Howard and Michael Riggi of Fairmont, W.Va, several other nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Ruth Testa, as well as many dear friends of all ages whom she loved like family.
The family extends deep appreciation to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice support team, especially Maritza Cortez for such skilled and compassionate care.
A memorial celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860, or Vineland Public Library, 1058 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020