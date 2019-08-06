|
|
Evelyn Cramer
Laurel Lake -
EVELYN CRAMER 67, of Laurel Lake went home to the Lord with her family by her side after an extended illness on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at home. Born in Port Norris she was the daughter of the late Emerson Blizzard and Evelyn Marie Lawless and the wife of the late Donnie Cramer, Jr.. Evelyn grew up in Port Norris, she was formerly of Millville and resided at Laurel Lake the past 5 years. Evelyn was a Senior Clerk Typist for the Millville Police Department Traffic Division retiring in 2011. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and nature, spending time with her grandchildren. She was Past Vice President of the PBA.
Surviving are her children, Don Michael Cramer (Sheree), Jaime Cramer (Bill), Nelson Cramer, III (Theresa), and Kim Vocolos, brothers, Firman (Steve), Eddie John (Delsey), sisters, Jackie (Sherman), Brenda (Roy), Joann (Jerry), Connie, Helen (Jason), and Diane, sister in law, Betty Ann Corona, grandchildren, Bruce, Bradi, Amanda, Katelyn, Kathleen, Deanna, Taeler, Gage, Liam, Zachary, Rylie, Kelsi great grandchildren, Alessa, Gavin, Olivia, Brodie, Brayden, Jon, Joey, and Peyton, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by granddaughter, Megan Cramer in 2017, sister in law, Brenda Lawless in 2019, and her dog of 15 years Sophie in 2019.
A memorial service will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High St. Port Norris, NJ 08349 on Friday August 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon.
Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 6, 2019