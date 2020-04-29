|
Evelyn Harmon
Vineland - Evelyn Harmon of Vineland and formerly of Fairfield Twp. passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning in the Bishop McCarthy residence in Vineland. She was 95 years old.
Born in Gouldtown , she was the daughter of the late Leon and Emma (nee Dean) Gould, and the wife of the late George "Preach" Harmon, who passed away in 2011. She and her late husband were long time residents of the Gouldtown area.
Evelyn was formerly employed with the former Chatham Dress Company in both Bridgeton and Elmer, she also worked for twenty years in Seabrook School with Sodexo Food Service , retiring when she was 80 years old. She was a long time faithful member of St. John United Methodist Church Fordville, and also a proud member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Indian Tribe of Bridgeton. Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother. She was truly blessed to have lived 95 years, with her family and friends.
Surviving her are her three children and their spouse's . Marlene Maylock and her husband John of Vineland, Melvin Pierce and his wife Estella of Medford, NJ, and Everett Pierce and his wife Lorrie of Bristol, Connecticut, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Leon Gould Jr., and sister Rosella Brown.
Funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family and burial will take place in Gouldtown Memorial Park, Fairfield Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020