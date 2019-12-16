Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Evelyn Negron

Evelyn Negron Obituary
Evelyn Negron

Vineland - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Evelyn Negron on Friday, December 13th 2019. Evelyn's passing was a shock to everyone, but she went peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Evelyn enjoyed being around friends and family whenever she could. She is survived by her life partner of 35 years, Fredy Medina. Evelyn leaves behind her mother Carmen Negron; four sons, Juan Deleon, John Ferrer, Derrick Ferrer and Chris Ferrer as well as Alma Rivera who she helped raise and considered her a daughter; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. She also left behind her daughter-in-law and many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins. A church visitation will be held on Thursday from 11am to 1pm followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 pm from Divine Mercy Parish, 23 West Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
