Ezio Bruni Jr.
Vineland - Ezio Bruni Jr, born in Vineland NJ on October 28, 1965 passed away suddenly in his home on June 28, 2020 at the age of 54.The son of Italian immigrants Ezio and Piera Bruni, and past parishioner of Saint Isidore's Catholic Church, Ezio resided in Vineland, NJ for his entire life. He was the second of three children and is survived by his parents and beloved sisters, Brenda and Diane. Upon graduating Vineland High School in 1983, Ezio received his Associate Degree from Cumberland County College before completing his academics at Stockton University and enlisting in the Army Reserves. Upon completion of the Army Reserves, he worked as a security guard for Atlantic City casinos and spent many years volunteering at local hospitals and the Vineland Library in New Jersey.
Ezio met his wife through a mutual friend in January 2009, and married her five years later. Ezio will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Staci Bruni, who shared 11 years together; his stepdaughter Brittani Erricson of Millville, NJ; his parents Ezio and Piera Bruni of Vineland, NJ; his older sister Diane Herman and brother-in-law Paul Herman of Riverside CT; his younger sister, Brenda Bruni and brother-in-law Kevin Kolans of Lavallette, NJ. His nephews and nieces, Zachary, Rachel and Sarah Herman, as well as Kyle, Jayden and Lexi Kolans will also miss their amusing and playful Uncle Ezio. Ezio was known for his cooking and humor. He loved making spaghetti and crabs with his freshly caught blue crabs, and took pleasure in recalling fun memories from his childhood with neighborhood friends. He could start a conversation with anyone and according to his sister Brenda, did the best Mick Jagger impersonation. He was proud of his time in the military. On weekends, he enjoyed going fishing and crabbing by the shore, and taking trips to the casino. He was a one of a kind spirit and loved by many.
A private service will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mays Landing, New Jersey on Thursday, July 2. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Vineland - Ezio Bruni Jr, born in Vineland NJ on October 28, 1965 passed away suddenly in his home on June 28, 2020 at the age of 54.The son of Italian immigrants Ezio and Piera Bruni, and past parishioner of Saint Isidore's Catholic Church, Ezio resided in Vineland, NJ for his entire life. He was the second of three children and is survived by his parents and beloved sisters, Brenda and Diane. Upon graduating Vineland High School in 1983, Ezio received his Associate Degree from Cumberland County College before completing his academics at Stockton University and enlisting in the Army Reserves. Upon completion of the Army Reserves, he worked as a security guard for Atlantic City casinos and spent many years volunteering at local hospitals and the Vineland Library in New Jersey.
Ezio met his wife through a mutual friend in January 2009, and married her five years later. Ezio will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Staci Bruni, who shared 11 years together; his stepdaughter Brittani Erricson of Millville, NJ; his parents Ezio and Piera Bruni of Vineland, NJ; his older sister Diane Herman and brother-in-law Paul Herman of Riverside CT; his younger sister, Brenda Bruni and brother-in-law Kevin Kolans of Lavallette, NJ. His nephews and nieces, Zachary, Rachel and Sarah Herman, as well as Kyle, Jayden and Lexi Kolans will also miss their amusing and playful Uncle Ezio. Ezio was known for his cooking and humor. He loved making spaghetti and crabs with his freshly caught blue crabs, and took pleasure in recalling fun memories from his childhood with neighborhood friends. He could start a conversation with anyone and according to his sister Brenda, did the best Mick Jagger impersonation. He was proud of his time in the military. On weekends, he enjoyed going fishing and crabbing by the shore, and taking trips to the casino. He was a one of a kind spirit and loved by many.
A private service will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mays Landing, New Jersey on Thursday, July 2. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.