F. Mae Lundy
Mizpah - F. Mae Lundy was born on September 14, 1927, in Monticello, Florida to the late Daniel Scott and Emma Ann Wade Scott. On April 11, 2019, she was called to rest, her work was well done. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, April 20, 2019, St. John A.M.E. Zion Church, Sewell & Cleveland Avenues, Mizpah, New Jersey. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuner alhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 17, 2019