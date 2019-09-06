|
Feliciano "Felo" Gomez Torres
Millville - 89, of Millville, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 into the safe arms of his savior, our Lord.
The proud patriarch, Daddy Rico - as he was affectionally known to family - is survived by his loving daughters, Mylka Naranjo (German) of Millville, and Maria Guadalupe of Miami; five beloved grandchildren, his pride and joy five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jose and Placido; sister, Julia; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Estanislao and Valeriana; the love of his life his wife, Felisa; his brother, Eusebio, and sister, Marta.
In the 1950s, Daddy Rico was a pioneer in the migration of Puerto Ricans to the United States mainland and also served as one of the Founders of the Puerto Rican Social Club of Vineland. While raising his family, he worked for more than 40 years at Progresso Foods.
Once retired, he moved to the sunny, warm island of Puerto Rico where he enjoyed gardening, and friends and neighbors enjoyed the bounty of his hard work. An avid reader, Daddy Rico was also a devoutly spiritual man and basked in the glory attending church and reading God's word. Yet, no matter where Daddy Rico called home, he was a true Pennsylvania sports fan cheering on his favorite Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates.
As a family, we were blessed to have him with us for 89 glorious years and the memories we built together will last us a lifetime. Rest in peace.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm and again on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10am to 11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Daddy Rico will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019