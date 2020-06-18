Felicita (Romero-Pinto) Santiago
Felicita (Romero-Pinto) Santiago known as "Dona Fela" was born in Canovanas, Puerto Rico on May 5th, 1935 to the late Felix Romero and Francisca Pinto. On September 2, 1952, she married the love of her life, the late Susano Santiago and was later blessed with three daughters.
In 1958, Felicita immigrated to Brooklyn, NY where she specialized in creating stylish, women's handbags along with children's stuffed animals. She was also employed at Tell Chocolate before the family relocated to Vineland, NJ in 1972. A few months after arriving in Vineland, she was employed by Jordan Clothing as a seamstress creating varieties of men's apparels.
In 1978, she retired from the workforce to become a full-time housewife and caretaker of her 11 grandchildren. Felicita was such a vigorous worker that she also dedicated much of her time working with her community. She volunteered in special activities at CASA PRAC Organization, Spanish Relief Fund, and Puerto Rican Festival.
In 2001, she was honored and recognized as the "MOTHER OF THE YEAR" by Puerto Rican Festival committee for her dedication and sacrifice towards helping build a stronger Latin community in Vineland.
Felicita had many hobbies which included watching her favorite TV shows "Don Francisco," the Animal Channel, and her novelas. She also enjoyed dancing, gardening, and entertaining family and friends while having cookouts in the backyard on her charcoal grill. Most of her grilling always was to entertain her grandchildren right before the school year was to begin. Among all her hobbies and enjoyments, cooking was her #1 pastime just making meat patties, pasteles, farina, pancakes, and lemon cake with pineapples for her biggest fans, her grandchildren.
On June 15, 2020 at 7:15 am, the Lord called her home and leaving an unforgettable legacy to cherish by all. Aside from her parents, Felicita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, Susano Santiago. She was also predeceased by her brother Angel Luis Romero and great grandson, Maximus Centeno.
She is survived by her daughters, Zoraida (Tomas) Ruiz, Iris Maria (Nelson) Rosa, and Noemi Santiago (Juan) Gonzalez; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Sara Romero-Villalongo, Esther Osorio, Nereida Ortolaza, Helen DeJesus, Lucy DeJesus, Maria DeJesus, Noemi Romero-Adams, Iris Fuentes; her brother, Jose Gonzalez and many extended family and friends which she loved them all dearly.
Funeral services and burial will be held at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.