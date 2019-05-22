Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Fernando Jeovannie Gonzalez Obituary
Fernando Jeovannie Gonzalez

Cumberland County - Fernando Jeovannie Gonzalez, passed away at Cooper Medical Center on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Born in Astoria Queens, NY, he was the son of Fernando and Iris Gonzalez. He was a resident of Cumberland County, NJ for the last 30 years and is survived by his brother, Jonathan Gonzalez and one nephew.

In addition, he is survived by his fiancé, Erica Piedra; his 3 daughters, 6 paternal uncles, aunts and 14 cousins. In the maternal side, he is survived by a grandmother, 5 uncles, aunts and 13 cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9am to 11am, with a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361. Fernando will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 22, 2019
