|
|
Florence A. "Floss" Chatas
Vineland - Florence A. "Floss" Chatas (nee Anderson) 88, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Saturday morning at the Evergreens in Moorestown, NJ. Florence was born on Staten Island to Swedish immigrants, Agda (Forsgren) & Einar Anderson. She moved to Vineland as a young girl and was raised in South Vineland. She was pre deceased by her husband Lawrence Chatas in 1975 as well as her brother Arthur "Art" Anderson.
Floss was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1948. She began her working career at N.J. Bell Telephone Co where she was employed as a Manager when retiring after over 30 yrs of service. After retirment, Floss was employed as a Real Estate Agent at Coldwell Banker-McLain Heller Real Estate office in Vineland. She attended the South Vineland United Methodist Church as a child and later was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Vineland & her final years at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Moorestown. Floss enjoyed her Swedish roots and was a member of the Vasa Lodge & the American Swedish Museum, Philadelphia. She was also involved with the Vineland Rotary Club for many years. Floss loved her family, her God, travelling, boating, golfing and spending time at her beloved Cape May.
She is survived by her sister in-law; Beverly Anderson, Niece; Wendy (Bill) Holden, Nephews; Doug (Debbie) Anderson, Michael (Cindy) Anderson, Steven (Toni) Anderson as well as a many great nieces, nephews and great great nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday April 17th from 10:30 to 12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service be conducted at 12 Pm. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Hospice, 200 Lake Rd. E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 15, 2019