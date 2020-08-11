1/1
Florence Farside
Florence Farside

Vineland - Florence Marie (Elliott) Farside, of Vineland passed away on August 9, 2020. Born April 8, 1933 to the late Charles and Verna Elliott. Florence enjoyed antiquing, frequenting the casino, playing pinochle and spending time with her beloved dog, Miss Puggy. She enjoyed spending time with her family and looked forward to her Wednesday and Friday weekly visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Florence is survived by her sister, Ruth DiEmma and brother, Robert Elliott. She will be missed by her children, Susan Gatier (Stephen), Nicholas Farside and John Farside (fiancée Stephanie); grandchildren, Stephanie Gatier, Megan Shaw (Adam), Stephen Gatier (Brandi), Nicholas Farside, Matthew Farside and Laura Dolbow (Eric); as well as six great grandchildren; brothers-in-law Anthony Farside and Frank Farside (Betty); sister-in-law Margaret Farside and many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Nicholas J. Farside and sister, Ethel Lebold. A graveside service will be held on 10am Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Walnut Rd. in Vineland. All family and friends are welcome. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings are required. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
