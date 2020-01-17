|
Florence Ferrarie
Vineland - It is with deep sadness that our family announces the passing of Florence Ferrarie, 96 of Vineland, NJ and formerly of Palmetto, FL. She passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Ferrarie. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Anna Ritter. Besides being good at many sports, Florence played the violin and guitar in her youth and sang all her life. Florence graduated from Vineland High School and Glassboro Teachers College (now Rowan University). She also studied at U. of Colorado, Rutgers U., U. of Maine, and Temple U. She taught health and physical education at Vineland High School in the 40's, Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Mercy Academy in the 60's, and Delsea Regional High School from 1969 - 1972. Florence was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish now Divine Mercy Parish of Vineland, NJ. She was the originator and member of the Franciscan Troubadours, a music group that entertains at nursing homes. She also served as a Eucharistic minister for many years in her Vineland parish and assisted in bringing Holy Communion to residents of the NJ Veterans Home in Vineland. She was also a member of Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto, FL and originator and member of the Singing Saints of Holy Cross, a music ministries group that entertains at nursing homes. She also served as a Minister of the Holy Eucharist and as a Cantor at the Palmetto parish. While residing in Palmetto, she was also a volunteer for Hospice for over 25 years. Mrs. Ferrarie was a certified Red Cross Water Safety instructor in Vineland and for over 25 years taught swimming as a Red Cross volunteer swimming instructor. She also helped with the American Red Cross Blood Banks in Vineland. Florence, who was known to her family and friends as Floss, was preceded in death by her husband Ernest in 2004 and her son Glenn in 2011. She is survived by her son Dean and daughter-in-law Marjorie of Hammonton, NJ, her daughter Julia of Ashuelot, NH, daughter-in-law Charlotte, grandson Christopher (Crystal) of Vineland, granddaughter Anna and her partner Bart Hubenthal of West Hollywood, CA, and friend and companion the Rev. James Stevens of Muskegon, MI. She has three great grandchildren Christian, Regan, and Edward all of Vineland. Florence requested that her body be given to scientific research at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. There will be a memorial mass celebrating her life on February 1, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Isidore the Farmer Church in Vineland. Donations in her name may be made to the Daughters of Mercy, Villa Rossello, 1009 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 30, 2020